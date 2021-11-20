Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecaste…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…