Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Concord, NC

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.