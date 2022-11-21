Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Concord, NC
