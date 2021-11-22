Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC
