Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

