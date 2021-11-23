Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.