Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

