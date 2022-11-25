Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.