Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Concord, NC
