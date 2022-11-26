Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks…