Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Concord, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM EST FRI. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

