Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.