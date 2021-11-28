Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.