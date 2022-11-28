Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.