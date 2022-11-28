Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Concord, NC
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
