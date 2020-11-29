 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Concord, NC

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts