Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.