Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC
