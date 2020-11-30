Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Local Weather
