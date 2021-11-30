 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Concord, NC

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

