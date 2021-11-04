Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Exp…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. You m…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecas…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.