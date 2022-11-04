 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Concord, NC

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

