Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.