Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

