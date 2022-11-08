Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Concord, NC
