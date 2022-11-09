Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.