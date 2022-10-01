Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC
