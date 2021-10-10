The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Scattered sho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Do…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Concor…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 66-de…