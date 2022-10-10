The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Concord, NC
