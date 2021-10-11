 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts