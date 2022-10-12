Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.