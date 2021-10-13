 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

