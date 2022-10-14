Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.