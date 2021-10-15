Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Concor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Concord's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Conco…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.