Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC
