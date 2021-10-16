Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.