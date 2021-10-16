Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Concor…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
Concord's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Conco…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…