Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.