Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks …
- Updated
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.