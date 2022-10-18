Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The UV ind…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Con…
This evening in Concord: Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Concord. Th…