Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

