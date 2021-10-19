Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC
