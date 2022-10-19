Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The UV ind…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Con…
This evening in Concord: Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…