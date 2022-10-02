 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Concord, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

