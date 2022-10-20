Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Concord, NC
