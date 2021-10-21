Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
- Updated
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks …
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
U.S. weather and climate disasters took more than 500 lives and cost $100 billion-plus so far in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says.