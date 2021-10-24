 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

