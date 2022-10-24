 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

