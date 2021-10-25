 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

