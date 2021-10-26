Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.