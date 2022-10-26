Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.