Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…