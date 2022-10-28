Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Concord, NC
