Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Concord, NC
