Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.